Nicki Minaj Shares Adorable Baby Pics Of Infant Son

Nicki Minaj still hasn’t revealed the name of her son — referring to him as “Papa Bear” in social media posts — but on Saturday she took to Instagram to share some photos of her first child, whom she and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed in September.

“#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 ,” she wrote to her son, accompanying a series of photos and a short video.

“Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year,” she told her followers.

“Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey,” Minaj added. “It’s meant so much to me.”

She concluded by sending a shoutout to other mothers.

“Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on,” she wrote. “Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”