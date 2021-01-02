Country Singer Tyler Rich Discovers Dead Body During New Year’s Eve Run

Tyler Rich is understandably shaken after coming across a dead body while out for a run.

The country singer took to Twitter to reveal that he was running in a heavily wooded area in Massachusetts’ Chicopee Memorial State Park on Thursday when he came across what appeared to be a “young homeless man” sleeping on the ground.

After running past, Rich felt concerned for the man’s safety and turned back to check on him. That was when he made a grisly discovery.

“I realize he isn’t breathing, and as I get around to the from of him, all I see is a lifeless face covered in blood. Everywhere. Looked like maybe shot, or blunt force. At this moment, I freak out and sprint up the steep hill to try and find anyone with a phone to call police,” Rich recounted.

He then came upon a couple walking on the park’s main path, and used their phone to call authorities. After they arrived, Rich gave a statement to law enforcement officers and the FBI.

“After some time, the officers found a gun in one of his hands under his body. Which means it potentially could have been a suicide…Not that there is any type of thing that could help me cope with finding him like this. But, for sure knowing he wasn’t there discarded by someone else, and that he was there where he wanted to be, will at least put me a little more at ease,” Rich wrote.

Not the way I planned on closing out 2020. This will be an image & moment I’ll never forget. I need to shoutout first responders & our military that look death in the eye every day, and are able to continue to live their everyday lives. https://t.co/3sRM2LN2Ux @MassAppealWWLP pic.twitter.com/NEfiKJuCFS — Tyler Rich (@TylerRichMusic) January 1, 2021

Rich continued by admitting the experience has profoundly affected him.

“I’m doing what I can to process this, the image, the reality. It’s been a rough 24 hours,” he wrote.

“Something I’ll never unsee or forget the couple minutes when it was just him and I down at the water as I figured out what the hell was going on and what I was going to do. Dead silent middle of a state park. Just running water and him and I. He looked like a young, normal kid. Someone with a family probably wondering where he was,” Rich added, concluding, “Whoever you are and were, RIP friend.”

According to a report from WWLP, Massachusetts State Police are continuing to investigate.