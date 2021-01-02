Fans Go Wild For ‘Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical’ Starring Tituss Burgess, Wayne Brady, Adam Lambert & More

Fans of musical theatre who’ve been missing live performances since the onset of the pandemic received a treat from an unexpected source: a “Ratouille” musical comprised of original songs, lyrics and concepts from fans on TikTok.

The result: the crowdsourced “Ratatousical”, with the fan-created musical (based on the Pixar hit) performed by a cast of talented performers.

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) starred as Remy, the rat who dreams of becoming a French chef, while other roles were filled by Adam Lambert as Remy’s brother, Emile, Ashley Park (“Emily in Paris”) as human chef Colette, and a scene-stealing Wayne Brady as Remy’s father, Django.

Ratatouille: The Tik Tok Musical debuted last night and featured huge stars including Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert and Wayne Brady.#ICYMIhttps://t.co/pc62fIHbQ3 pic.twitter.com/TFqP8PlWTA — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 2, 2021

Judging by Twitter response, fans were over the moon for the virtual musical.

Me at the finale of #ratatouillethemusical and they start singing “remy the ratatouille”: pic.twitter.com/9t4M80J0pj — J o n a t h a n (@heyitsyoboyjj) January 2, 2021

listening Ratatouille the Musical again and again! Such an amazing #AdamLambert's velvet voice – stuck in my head!🥰👏👍💖 pic.twitter.com/A6ZHRakn1H — Hana Frisons 💚 (@HanaFris) January 2, 2021

I appreciate Wayne Brady for doing full makeup & making little ears for Ratatouille. Also I appreciate this musical for reminding me of the crush 14 yr old me had on Adam Lambert, he remains so hot — Kirsa (@kirsakillbee) January 2, 2021

Ratatouille the musical starring Adam Lambert, hell yeaH pic.twitter.com/yAvlEppIpB — meg (@lovingnels) January 2, 2021

To all the creators of the tik tok Ratatouille musical your all amazing thank you and thank you for having Adam Lambert . — Glenis.H (@h_glenis) January 2, 2021

im crying i love ratatouille the musical aka the ratatousical im crying #ratatouillethemusical pic.twitter.com/yjS0UpcMK9 — definetly not santi (@satnagii) January 2, 2021

My first purchase of 2021 was a ticket for the Ratatouille musical and I, for one, think that’s beautiful. — molly 🌹✨ (@mollsrosebud) January 1, 2021

Best of all, the virtual musical raised more than $1 million for The Actors Fund, an organization that supports performers who’ve had their livelihoods stripped away by COVID-19.

You did it! You raised over $1 million to benefit @TheActorsFund! But we aren’t done yet. Tickets are still on sale all weekend long on @TodayTix.https://t.co/3YxozrE7Hd pic.twitter.com/QqUu6uzM0D — Ratatouille Musical (@ratatousical) January 2, 2021

“Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical” is available to stream until Jan. 4; more information can be found right here.