Fans Go Wild For ‘Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical’ Starring Tituss Burgess, Wayne Brady, Adam Lambert & More

Fans of musical theatre who’ve been missing live performances since the onset of the pandemic received a treat from an unexpected source: a “Ratouille” musical comprised of original songs, lyrics and concepts from fans on TikTok.
The result: the crowdsourced “Ratatousical”, with the fan-created musical (based on the Pixar hit) performed by a cast of talented performers.
Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) starred as Remy, the rat who dreams of becoming a French chef, while other roles were filled by Adam Lambert as Remy’s brother, Emile, Ashley Park (“Emily in Paris”) as human chef Colette, and a scene-stealing Wayne Brady as Remy’s father, Django.
Ratatouille: The Tik Tok Musical debuted last night and featured huge stars including Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert and Wayne Brady.#ICYMIhttps://t.co/pc62fIHbQ3 pic.twitter.com/TFqP8PlWTA
— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 2, 2021
Judging by Twitter response, fans were over the moon for the virtual musical.
Me at the finale of #ratatouillethemusical and they start singing “remy the ratatouille”: pic.twitter.com/9t4M80J0pj
— J o n a t h a n (@heyitsyoboyjj) January 2, 2021
listening Ratatouille the Musical again and again! Such an amazing #AdamLambert's velvet voice – stuck in my head!🥰👏👍💖 pic.twitter.com/A6ZHRakn1H
— Hana Frisons 💚 (@HanaFris) January 2, 2021
I appreciate Wayne Brady for doing full makeup & making little ears for Ratatouille. Also I appreciate this musical for reminding me of the crush 14 yr old me had on Adam Lambert, he remains so hot
— Kirsa (@kirsakillbee) January 2, 2021
Ratatouille the musical starring Adam Lambert, hell yeaH pic.twitter.com/yAvlEppIpB
— meg (@lovingnels) January 2, 2021
To all the creators of the tik tok Ratatouille musical your all amazing thank you and thank you for having Adam Lambert .
— Glenis.H (@h_glenis) January 2, 2021
im crying i love ratatouille the musical aka the ratatousical im crying #ratatouillethemusical pic.twitter.com/yjS0UpcMK9
— definetly not santi (@satnagii) January 2, 2021
They just all did amazing. An hour wasn't long enough it was beautifully done. #ratatouillethemusical #musical #NewYear2021 #amazing #supportthearts #Broadway #Ratatouille #Ratatousical pic.twitter.com/HdZg7ntRPX
— Matthew Salinas (@AuthorSalinas) January 2, 2021
My first purchase of 2021 was a ticket for the Ratatouille musical and I, for one, think that’s beautiful.
— molly 🌹✨ (@mollsrosebud) January 1, 2021
Best of all, the virtual musical raised more than $1 million for The Actors Fund, an organization that supports performers who’ve had their livelihoods stripped away by COVID-19.
You did it! You raised over $1 million to benefit @TheActorsFund! But we aren’t done yet. Tickets are still on sale all weekend long on @TodayTix.https://t.co/3YxozrE7Hd pic.twitter.com/QqUu6uzM0D
— Ratatouille Musical (@ratatousical) January 2, 2021
“Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical” is available to stream until Jan. 4; more information can be found right here.