Johnny Depp Begins The New Year With A Message Of Hope For Fans

Johnny Depp is starting off 2021 on a positive note.

On New Year’s Day, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star took to Instagram with a message for his 9.1 million followers, sharing the preface of William Saroyan’s play “The Time of Your Life”.

In his “New Year’s wish to all,” Depp writes, “Though the world is in mourning for better days, I hope all of you are able to find a moment tonight to smile and more importantly, to laugh and make others laugh, as much as possible.”

He continues: “I know this may be difficult in the midst of these trying times, but I wish nothing but happiness and health to all.”

Depp then signs off with “all my love and respect,” adding: “May you be surrounded in perfection.”

Since it was posted on Jan. 1, Depp’s message has been liked more than a million times.