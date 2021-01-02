‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Reveals Characters In Instagram Teasers

As anticipation builds about the forthcoming HBO Max reboot of “Gossip Girl”, the new show’s Instagram account is offering more information about the characters.

On Friday, the official “Gossip Girl” account shared a series of portraits of the show’s cast, including their names and a one-word description of each.

For example, Kate Keller (played by Tavi Gevinson) is characterized by “ambition,” while Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander) is defined by “influence.”

Check out all the cast portraits and their respective one-word descriptions below:

Last month, the “Gossip Girl” Instagram account shared video and photos of the cast, sitting on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan.

Info about the new reboot, which had originally planned to go into production in March, has been scarce, but it’s been revealed the new version will focus on a fresh group of privileged Manhattan teenagers. Kristen Bell is the sole member of the original to return, resuming her role to narrate as the unseen Gossip Girl.

Production finally began in October; no word yet on a premiere date, although it’s expected to debut sometime later this year.