Prince Charles Says Pandemic Has Had ‘Devastating Toll’ On Cancer Support

Prince Charles is issuing a warning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, the royal brought to the fore the problems facing cancer patients and support groups due to the pandemic.

“In many cases, due to the pandemic, difficulties have become crises, a sense of isolation has become actual separation, and – as vital treatment or surgery has in some cases been postponed – anxiety has become despair,” he said, according to The Independent.

The prince, who is also a Parton of the Macmillan Cancer Support organization, noted in particular how the group has been working to make sure cancer patients aren’t left behind, but that they are still facing difficulties.

“Macmillan has been adapting to this ever-evolving situation to ensure that cancer does not become ‘the Forgotten C’ during the pandemic,” he said, “but, even so, COVID-19 has still taken a devastating toll, with the charity losing a third of its fundraised income.”

According to Macmillan, up to 50,000 people in the U.K. could be living with undiagnosed cancer due to delays in medical treatment caused by the pandemic, adding that the number could double in a year’s time.

It is estimated that 33,000 in the U.K. who had already started cancer treatments have been left in limbo amid the delays, with one study estimating the country could see between 7,00 and 18,000 excess cancer deaths within the year.

“These are truly daunting circumstances. However, a charity set up to tackle cancer is not easily daunted and, as we have seen throughout this last year, right across our country the formidable will and compassion of the British people have outshone every darkness,” Charles said.