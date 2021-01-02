Snoop Dogg Says ‘Pray I Don’t Answer’ Eminem’s ‘Soft A**’ Diss Track

It seems like the Snoop Dogg vs. Eminem feud is heating up in the new year.

Over the summer, tensions between the rappers seemed to ignite when Snoop said he would not put Eminem on his list of the top 10 rappers of all time.

Last month, Eminem responded to the perceived sleight by calling out Snoop in his track “Zeus”.

“And, as far as squashing beef, I’m used to people knocking me/But, just not in my camp,” Eminem raps. “And diplomatic as I’m tryna be/Last thing I need is Snoop dogging me/Man, Dogg, you was like a (Yeah) damn god to me/Nah, not really (Haha)/I had ‘dog’ backwards/But I’m starting to think, all these people takin’ shots at me/Shit, it’s no wonder.”

Speaking to Shade 45‘s Gray Rizzy on SirirusXM, Eminem explained why he was so taken aback by Snoop’s original comments.

“I think it was more about the tone he was using that caught me off guard,” he said. “Again, I could probably get past the tone and everything. But it was the last statement when he said ‘As far as music I could live without, I could live without that shit.’ Now you’re just being disrespectful.”

The conversation was shared on Instagram by the Eminem fan page, Eminemfacts, along with the caption, “Was Snoop Dogg being disrespectful when he said he could live without Eminem’s music?”

Surprisingly, Snoop himself commented on the post, pointedly responding, “Pray I don’t answer that soft ass shit,” hinting he may have a diss track of his own to drop.