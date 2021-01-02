Larry King’s Famous Friends Reach Out On Social Media After He’s Hospitalized With COVID-19

CNN has confirmed that Larry King hospitalized for COVID-19.

A source close to his family tells CNN — the network which aired his daily talk show “Larry King Live” from 1985 until 2010 — that the 87-year-old broadcaster was admitted to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles more than a week ago.

CNN’s report corroborates an earlier one from Roger Friedman’s Showbiz 411, who wrote that King “is battling COVID in a famed Los Angeles hospital.”

King’s wife, Shawn King, and their two sons, Chance and Cannon, have been unable to visit him; according to Friedman, Shawn and Larry remain “legally married, and on very good terms” despite Shawn filing for divorce in 2019.

Larry King, 87, has been hospitalized with Covid-19 at Cedars Sinai Medical Center for more than a week, a source close to the family told @bradparkscnn. Due to protocols at the hospital, King's three sons have been unable to visit with him, according to the source. pic.twitter.com/LliUSDYiRj — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 2, 2021

The TV icon’s wife and sons are said to be “in constant contact with the hospital and doctors monitoring Larry’s condition.”

While neither Friedman or CNN provided any details on his condition, King would be considered at high risk for the virus, given his age and the numerous health issues he’s experienced over the years, including several heart attacks (most recently last year) and quintuple bypass surgery, in addition to prostate and lung cancer.

In February 2020, he suffered a near-fatal stroke, just weeks after undergoing heart surgery.

ET Canada has reached out to King’s rep.

Meanwhile, friends, colleagues and fans of the legendary broadcaster have been taking to social media to send messages of support and encouragement.

🙏🏽 for a swift recovery @kingsthings — Daryl Hannah (@dhlovelife) January 3, 2021

Thinking of my dear friend Larry King and rooting for him. PLEASE wear a mask and do your best to help stop the spread. We can protect one another if we all do our part here. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) January 3, 2021

A report that @kingsthings has Covid-19 breaks my heart. It’s been easy to kid him but Larry is a loyal friend and his skill at, and knowledge of broadcasting, is limitless. He also treats every small kindness as if it’s the most generous act ever. Prayers.https://t.co/m3rp2HMDa9 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 2, 2021

Hang tough, Larry. May the Force be with you. @kingsthings — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 2, 2021

VERY SAD NEWS: MY OLD FRIEND @kingsthings HAS BEEN HOSPITALIZED W #COVID WHICH CAN BE VERY SCARY WHEN U R @ HIS AGE, & I KNOW HE NEEDS ALL OF R PRAYERS NOW! HES THE GREATEST INTERVIEWER OF ALL TIME, PLZ JOIN W MY ❤️& PRAY 4 HIM & HIS FAMILY! #LONGLIVETHEKING #LEGEND #STAYSTRONG https://t.co/gFltHs4cPv — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) January 3, 2021

Wishing Larry King a speedy recovery. https://t.co/4HQQgetH2t — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 2, 2021

Get well Larry, I’m pulling for The King. 👑 https://t.co/Y7gvJJumdM — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) January 2, 2021

LARRY KING BUBBA GET WELL SOON YOU SURVIVE THE 7 MARRIAGE YOU WILL BEAT THE JABRONI COVID AFTERWARD YOU HAVE THE SEX WITH ANY WOMAN YOU WANT AND PROVE TO HER LARRY KING LIVE IN THE BED pic.twitter.com/5GdL8xQb3r — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 3, 2021

Rooting for you #LarryKing — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) January 3, 2021