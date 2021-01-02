Larry King’s Famous Friends Reach Out On Social Media After He’s Hospitalized With COVID-19

By Brent Furdyk.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

CNN has confirmed that Larry King hospitalized for COVID-19.

A source close to his family tells CNN — the network which aired his daily talk show “Larry King Live” from 1985 until 2010 — that the 87-year-old broadcaster was admitted to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles more than a week ago.

CNN’s report corroborates an earlier one from Roger Friedman’s Showbiz 411, who wrote that King “is battling COVID in a famed Los Angeles hospital.”

King’s wife, Shawn King, and their two sons, Chance and Cannon, have been unable to visit him; according to Friedman, Shawn and Larry remain “legally married, and on very good terms” despite Shawn filing for divorce in 2019.

The TV icon’s wife and sons are said to be “in constant contact with the hospital and doctors monitoring Larry’s condition.”

While neither Friedman or CNN provided any details on his condition, King would be considered at high risk for the virus, given his age and the numerous health issues he’s experienced over the years, including several heart attacks (most recently last year) and quintuple bypass surgery, in addition to prostate and lung cancer.

In February 2020, he suffered a near-fatal stroke, just weeks after undergoing heart surgery.

ET Canada has reached out to King’s rep.

Meanwhile, friends, colleagues and fans of the legendary broadcaster have been taking to social media to send messages of support and encouragement.

