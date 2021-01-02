Report: Veteran Broadcaster Larry King Hospitalized With COVID-19

Larry King has reportedly been hospitalized for COVID-19.

In his Showbiz 411 column, Roger Friedman reports that the 87-year-old broadcaster “is battling COVID in a famed Los Angeles hospital.”

King’s wife, Shawn King, and their two sons, Chance and Cannon, have been unable to visit him; according to Friedman, Shawn and Larry remain “legally married, and on very good terms” despite Shawn filing for divorce in 2019.

The TV icon’s wife and sons are said to be “in constant contact with the hospital and doctors monitoring Larry’s condition.”

While Friedman didn’t provide any details on his condition, King would be considered at high risk for the virus, given his age and the numerous health issues he’s experienced over the years, including several heart attacks (most recently last year) and quintuple bypass surgery, in addition to prostate and lung cancer.

In February 2020, he suffered a near-fatal stroke, just weeks after undergoing heart surgery.

ET Canada has reached out to King’s rep.