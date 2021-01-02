Luke Bryan Surprises Wife Caroline By Waking Her Up With A Dance Party

Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline turned 41 on New Year’s Eve, and her husband knew just how to make it special.

On Instagram, the country star shared a video of himself and his kids waking their mom up on Thursday morning with a small surprise dance party.

RELATED: Luke Bryan Enlists His Wife Caroline For Epic Day 2 Of Their Annual ‘Pranksmas’

In the video, the family enters Caroline’s room where they’re spending vacation together, singing and dancing and flashing lights.

“Go Caroline, it’s your birthday, go Caroline, it’s your birthday,” the family sings to her.

RELATED: Luke Bryan Surprises Elementary School Coach Fighting For His Job

Bryan wrote on Instagram, “Happy Birthday my love. 41 years looking so fine in the morntin (sic). I love you to the moon and back. She gets the birthday song.”

The couple married in 2006 and have two sons together.