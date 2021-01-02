Kate Winslet Explains Why Her ‘Ammonite’ Sex Scenes With Saoirse Ronan Are ‘Very Different’ From Her Previous Love Scenes

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan are heating up the screen in “Ammonite”, a same-sex love story set in the 19th century.

Winslet plays a paleontologist who embarks on an affair with a married woman (Saoirse), resulting in some passionate — and very graphic — sex scenes.

In a new interview with The Australian, Winslet, 45, explains why her sex scenes with Ronan, 26, felt “very different” than sex scenes she’d filmed previously.

“I’ve played LGBTQ characters before. In fact, I played an LGBTQ character in the first film I ever did, ‘Heavenly Creatures’,” she said, via the Daily Mail.

However, Winslet explained that when she made that film, she lacked the kind of life experience she now has.

“I was very young, I had only just turned 17 actually and also I had very little experience of actual intimacy in my own life, so I didn’t really know what I was doing, other than playing the character,” she said.

Comparing her “Ammonite” scenes with heterosexual loves scenes she’s filmed, as women, both she and Ronan were able to speak the “same physical language.”