Swae Lee Survives Terrifying Car Wreck On New Year’s Day

Swae Lee and Mike Will-Made It had a scary start to the new year.

The two were cruising in a Ferrari when they lost control and crashed, totalling the car, but thankfully they walked away with only minor injuries.

Swae shared photos of the wreck, and his blood-streaked face on his Instagram Story.

Swae Lee survived a car crash lastnight pic.twitter.com/8CDld1hK0B — Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) January 2, 2021

Mike also shared photos of the crash on his own Instagram account.

“ME & SWAE WILLY MADE-IT OUT THIS MF ALIVE 🙏🏾🤞🏾w JUST A COUPLE BRUISES, THANK U GOD, I’M PAYING ATTENTION TO ALL THE SIGNS,” Mike wrote. “2021 WE TURNING LEMONS TO LEMONADE ALL YEAR… WE COULD HAVE BEEN DEAD EASILY , BUT WE MADE-IT OUT WITH JUST A COUPLE BRUISES , WE HERE FOR A REASON 👂🏾🥁🦾.”

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Swae extolled the importance of putting on your seatbelt when you’re in a car.

Fuck looking cool click that seatbelt — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) January 2, 2021