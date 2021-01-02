Michael B. Jordan Goes Skiing With Lori Harvey In Salt Lake City For New Year’s

Michael B. Jordan has been having a fun holiday with his rumoured girlfriend.

This week, the “Creed” star was spotted with Lori Harvey arriving at the airport in Salt Lake City, where the two enjoyed a ski vacation for New Year’s.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey. Photo: Backgrid

Jordan and Harvey both shared photos and video of them together on the slopes.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey. Photo: Backgrid

It wasn’t the first time the rumoured couple have travelled together. They took a trip to Atlanta over Thanksgiving, which is where Harvey’s family lives. She is the stepdaughter of “Family Feud” host Steve Harvey.

Neither have commented public about their relationship. Harvey was previously linked to rapper Future, though their relationship ended in August.