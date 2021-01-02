Dwayne Johnson Received The Perfect ‘Sentimental’ Gift For Christmas

It’s not so easy finding the right gift for Dwayne Johnson.

In an Instagram post this week, the “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star shared the “sentimental” Christmas gift he received from a family friend.

“’m extremely hard to buy Christmas gifts for, so sentimental gifts like this mean the world to me,” he explained.

“A paper weight to keep on my desk of me and my dad at the gym,” Johnson continued, describing the gift. “I was too young to hit the weights back then, but after his workouts he’d always take me on the wrestling mats and beat my little ass. Those days were important.”

He added, “My old man died suddenly, earlier this year. I never had a chance to say goodbye. Fucking 2020 huh?! Still a beautiful gift, I’ll cherish.”

Johnson’s father, Canadian-American wrestler Rocky Johnson, died suddenly in January 2020 at age 75.