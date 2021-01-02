‘Bridgerton’ Star Regé-Jean Page Says The Show’s Steamy Sex Scenes Are Like ’45 Shades Of Grey’

Regé-Jean Page is alright with being “de-robed.”

In a new interview on Variety‘s “The Big Ticket with Marc Malkin”, the actor was asked about people comparing the show’s steamy sex scenes to “50 Shades of Grey”.

“’Bridgerton’ is something a bit like if Jane Austen met ‘Gossip Girl’ and maybe like ’45 Shades of Grey’,” he joked. “We have a lot of fun in period costumes and it is set in the Regency period in 1813. It is a romance and a fantasy and it’s a big warm Regency hug.”

Talking about filming the sex scenes, Page extolled the virtues of working with an intimacy coordinator to do the right.

“We worked with a wonderful intimacy team headed by Lizzy Talbot,” he said. “It frees up the work of your actors so much to have someone direct and guide you and protect you and look after you. It’s a little bit nuts that people ever did this without one.”

He also shared what it’s been like having his family watch the show, given those more revealing scenes.

“I am shirtless a little more than I have been in the past,” Page said. “I’ve been sending out warning texts to my family, like the family WhatsApp group is full of exclamation points in the middle of flashing red light emojis just kind of going, ‘I know everyone’s kind of excited for this, but just so you know what you’re getting into, there is some de-robed Regé going on this Christmas.’”