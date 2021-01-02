2020 Saw Record Number Of Films Directed By Women

Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot on the set of "Wonder Woman 1984". Photo: Clay Enos / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection / CP Images

It was a big year for women behind the camera.

A new study from the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University has revealed that a record number of Hollywood films were directed by women in 2020.

According to Variety, the study found that 16 per cent of the 100 highest-grossing films of the year were helmed by women, up from 12 per cent in 2020. In 2018, the number reached only a paltry 4 per cent.

For the first time in the two decades since the study has been conducted, the group also tracked movies watched at home from March to December, coinciding with the closure of theatres amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In that category, women made up 19 per cent of all directors, writers, executive producers, producers, editors, and cinematographers, slightly below the 21 per cent reached on the top grossing films chart.

“The good news is that we’ve now seen two consecutive years of growth for women who direct,” said the centre’s director Dr. Martha Lauzen. “This breaks a recent historical pattern in which the numbers trend up one year and down the next. The bad news is that fully 80% of top films still do not have a woman at the helm.”

Among the top grossing films directed by women were “Birds of Prey”, from director Cathy Yan, and Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 1984”.