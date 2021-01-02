Zooey Deschanel Says Boyfriend Jonathan Scott Was Her ‘2020 MVP’

Jonathan Scott made 2020 a lot more tolerable for Zooey Deschanel.

In a post on Instagram, the “New Girl” star shared a photo with her boyfriend, the co-star of “Property Brothers” and HGTV Canada’s “Celebrity IOU”.

RELATED: Jonathan Scott Addresses Zooey Deschanel Engagement Rumours

“My 2020 MVP was this guy, who always made me feel happy in spite of a weird and uncertain year,” Deschanel wrote.

“Hoping 2021 is full of silver linings for everyone,” she added.

Deschanel and Scott were first seen together in September 2019, and later appeared together on the red carpet at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards.

In 2020, the couple have spent much of their time together, including through the pandemic.

RELATED: Zooey Deschanel’s BFF Is In Tears As Actress & Boyfriend Jonathan Scott Surprise Her With Dream Renovation

“Let me tell you, I’ve been quarantined with the perfect person,” Jonathan told People in April. “Not only is Zooey an amazing cook, but she’s a musician, so our house is constantly filled with music.”

The recent second season premiere of “Celebrity IOU” on HGTV Canada also featured Deschanel as the featured celebrity guest.