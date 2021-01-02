Miley Cyrus Says She Decorates Her Home With Sex Toys

Miley Cyrus has a unique take on interior design.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s Barstool Sports show, the singer revealed that he actually decorates her home with sex toys.

“I like sex toys,” she explained. “I buy them for myself, but I end up using them for interior design. Sex and interior design go actually hand in hand”

Talking more generally about the interior design of her home, Cyrus said, “When I come home, I get to choose what f**king colour the couch is and I couldn’t choose, so I picked all f**king three colours. And so that just really feels really good.”

The 28-year-old also opened up about the feeling she had that her relationships have been like a performance.

“The only time that I ever felt like I was acting in my personal life is in relationships that were no longer working for me,” she said.

“I just encourage people to be logical — don’t drown in emotion, make your f**king list, look at what somebody is contributing and what someone is subtracting from your life, and then make an executive decision,” Cyrus continued. “If you’re not happy, get the f**k out.”