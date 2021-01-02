Bad Bunny Drops New ‘Booker T’ Music Video Starring Wrestler Booker T Himself

Bad Bunny got Booker T himself for his latest video.

On Saturday, Puerto Rican rapper debuted the new music video for his song “Booker T”, and he recruited the wrestling legend himself to star in it.

RELATED: Bad Bunny’s ‘El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo’ Becomes First All-Spanish No. 1 Album

In the video, Booker T dances along to the track, which has Bad Bunny comparing his success to the wrestler.

The song was originally released on Bad Bunny’s November 2020 album El Último Tour Del Mundo.

RELATED: Bad Bunny Reveals He’s Recovered Following COVID-19 Diagnosis: ‘I Feel Great’

Music videos for the album’s tracks have featured a number of guest stars, including Ricky Martin, Sofia Vergara, Snoop Dogg and more.

It was also announced last month that Bad Bunny will star in the Brad Pitt action thriller “Bullet Train”.