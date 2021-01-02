Zoë Kravitz Files For Divorce From Husband Karl Glusman

Zoë Kravitz and her husband are splitting up.

A rep for the “Big Little Lies” star confirmed to People that on Dec. 23 she filed for divorce from husband Karl Glusman.

The two were firsts romantically linked in October 2016. They tied the knot at the actress’ father Lenny Kravtiz’s home in Paris in Jun 2019.

Over the summer, Kravitz celebrated her one year anniversary with a photo from their wedding.

In an October 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, Kravitz shared the story of how Glusman originally wanted to surprise her with a proposal, but work got in the way so he did it in their living room.

“I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you okay?’ I was actually worried about him!” she recalled. “He nailed it. And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”