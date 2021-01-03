Spice Girls Singer Mel B Revealed As The Seahorse On ‘The Masked Singer U.K.’

A big reveal rocked the British edition of “The Masked Singer” on Saturday when the Seahorse was unmasked as Spice Girls’ Mel B.

Following her performance of Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”, judges Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall all correctly guessed it was the erstwhile Scary Spice beneath the Seahorse mask, with Jonathan Ross the sole judge to guess incorrectly.

“I thought I disguised myself pretty well with my voice and accent and trying not to be like me,” Mel told the judges after revealing her identity. “I’m very shocked that you guessed me.”

Following her unmasking, Mel admitted she had more of a signature style than she’d realized.

“What I’ve taken away is — apparently I have a distinctive walk and a distinctive voice and I’m never going to get away with it.”

RELATED: ITV Apologizes After Jonathan Ross Claims ‘The Masked Singer UK’ Contestant Could Be Natalie Cole Despite Her Dying 5 Years Ago

While competing on the show, she explained, she kept her role as the Seahorse so top secret that her fellow Spice Girls and even her own family were all in the dark.

“I didn’t tell any of them. I didn’t tell anybody, not even my mum and my mum’s a big gossip so I definitely wouldn’t have told her,” she quipped.

Performing in the costume, she admitted, was “a bit nerve-wracking because with this mask on you can’t see and it’s very constricted — so it’s literally like singing with someone’s hand in your face so that bit was a bit daunting but when the music starts you just get into it.”