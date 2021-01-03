George Clooney, Laura Dern & Charlie Sheen Star In ‘Grizzly II’, Released 37 Years After It Was Shot

Under normal circumstances, the release of a new movie with an all-star cast including George Clooney, Laura Dern and Charlie Sheen would be met with excitement and anticipation.

However, there’s nothing normal about the movie in question: “Grizzly II: The Revenge”, a low-budget horror movie filmed in 1983 that’s only now making it to the screen.

As Screen Rant reports, the sequel to the 1976 horror movie “Grizzly” — about a park ranger battling a giant bear that’s been terrorizing a state park — was filmed 37 years ago, long before its actors became stars, and remained unfinished after one of the producers ran off with its budget.

With no money to complete the special effects, the movie remained in limbo for decades until GBGB International took control of “Grizzly II” in 2019 in order to finish the film and release it.

Despite their star billing, Clooney, Dern and Sheen had minor roles in the film, which actually featured John Rhys-Davies (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”), Louise Fletcher (“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”) and Deborah Raffin (“Death Wish 3”. In the trailer (above), Clooney and Dern play a couple who are mauled by the movie’s titular grizzly.

Clooney, who was just 21 when he appeared in “Grizzy II”, told The Sun he wasn’t exactly celebrating the film’s long-awaited release.

“I haven’t seen it — and I don’t know that I want to,“ says Clooney of the film. “It was a bad time for hair and clothes.”

Quipped Clooney: “I have a sense I have found something that’s worse than ‘Batman & Robin’.”