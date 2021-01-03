Kumail Nanjiani Hit With Bizarre Backlash For Ripped Physique

Some holiday photos that Kumail Nanjiani shared on social media wound up getting hit with backlash due to the “Silicon Valley” star’s ripped physique.

Nanjiani’s musculature is hardly new; in fact, it’s been more than a year since he first shared shirtless photos to demonstrate the intense training he’s been doing for his role in Marvel’s “The Eternals”.

However, it was some photos of himself and wife Emily V. Gordon enjoying a quite Christmas in pandemic isolation that wound up resulting in criticism.

A series of tweets from one Twitter user wrote that Nanjiani’s fitness made her “very sad,” complaining about “a system where people attempt to conform to impossible beauty standards to a point where it starts to render them unrecognizable…”

While her tweet was making a larger point, others took it as an opportunity to criticize Nanjiani for being too ripped, in addition to baseless claims that he’s been using steroids to achieve his Marvel physique. As a result, Nanjiani was body-shamed by those who feel he’s too fit.

However, others were quick to point out the strange double standard, in which other jacked actors within the Marvel Cinematic Universe were not hit with similar criticism.

Check out more Twitter comments slamming Nanjiani’s haters.

