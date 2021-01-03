Billy Baldwin Stands Behind Sister-In-Law Hilaria Baldwin During ‘An Awkward & Embarrassing Time’

Billy Baldwin is sticking up for his sister-in-law Hilaria after allegations that the wife of his brother, Alec Baldwin, had been faking her Spanish accent and heritage.

Billy and wife Chynna Phillips spoke with Page Six about the controversy, insisting they’ve got her back.

“This is probably an awkward and embarrassing time for Alec and Hilaria,” said Billy.

“I’ve been texting Alec the whole time to make sure he’s okay and if he needs anything,” he added.

Phillips — daughter of The Mamas and the Papas’ John and Michelle Phillips, and member of pop trio Wilson Phillips — said that the kind of media scrutiny Hilaria is being subjected to is nothing new for her.

“My family has been through this before,” she explained. “I was born in a fishbowl, and this kind of stuff has been happening around me since 1968.”

In a YouTube video she posted on Dec. 30, Phillips addressed the controversy.

“Who’s gonna throw the first stone at my sweet sister-in-law?” Phillips asked. “She’s a good woman and, you know, none of us are perfect. We all have issues and we all have our things. Family is family.”

Hilaria Baldwin also confronted the accusations, in a video she posted on Instagram, to explain why she changed her name from Hilary to Hilaria.

“When I was growing up, in this country, I would use the name Hillary, and in Spain I would use the name Hilaria… my whole family called me Hilaria. It always bothered me that neither name sounded good in the other language,” she said. “A handful of years before I met [her husband] Alec [Baldwin], I decided to consolidate the two, because it was so many different documents with so many different things.”