Zac Efron Trends On Twitter As Fans Debate His Hottest Role

By Corey Atad.

Zac Efron. Photo: EPA/ANDY RAIN/CP Images
Zac Efron. Photo: EPA/ANDY RAIN/CP Images

“17 Again”? “Neighbors”? “The Greatest Showman?”

With the new year in full swing, “High School Musical” star Zac Efron unexpectedly became a trending topic on Twitter over the weekend.

RELATED: Zac Efron Gets New Mini Mullet

Keeping the actor’s name appearing on social media has been a friendly debate among fans about the 33-year-old’s hottest role ever.

For many, the obvious choice was the 2009 comedy “17 Again”, co-starring Matthew Perry.

Others, meanwhile, made their cases for the his role as Link Larkin in the 2007 musical “Hairspray”.

Some couldn’t believe anyone would pick a movie other than “The Greatest Showman”.

To which others answered with Efron’s shirtless appearance in the comedy “Neighbors”.

There was even love out there for Efron’s role in the romantic drama “Charlie St. Cloud”.

RELATED: Zac Efron To Star In ‘Three Men And A Baby’ Remake

Then there were the people who preferred to put all squabbling aside and acknowledge Efron’s hotness across all his roles.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP