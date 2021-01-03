Zac Efron Trends On Twitter As Fans Debate His Hottest Role

“17 Again”? “Neighbors”? “The Greatest Showman?”

With the new year in full swing, “High School Musical” star Zac Efron unexpectedly became a trending topic on Twitter over the weekend.

Keeping the actor’s name appearing on social media has been a friendly debate among fans about the 33-year-old’s hottest role ever.

For many, the obvious choice was the 2009 comedy “17 Again”, co-starring Matthew Perry.

zac efron in 17 again is so freaking attractive omg especially in this scene pic.twitter.com/0JIwxTu6LU — perla (@perlahurtado98) January 3, 2021

Others, meanwhile, made their cases for the his role as Link Larkin in the 2007 musical “Hairspray”.

Im sorry but Zac Efron in Hairspray is top tier pic.twitter.com/Mwy36wLhD9 — jingletosh❄️ (@Edgyveggie4) January 3, 2021

Some couldn’t believe anyone would pick a movie other than “The Greatest Showman”.

why are ppl saying that 17 again zac efron is the hottest zac efron when the greatest showman zac efron literally is right there — Bonky (@bonkyblm) January 3, 2021

To which others answered with Efron’s shirtless appearance in the comedy “Neighbors”.

Ok, I see your Greatest Showman Zac Efron, and I raise you Neighbors Zac Efron pic.twitter.com/lhEll8nq6l — Meg Bonney (@MegBonneyWriter) January 3, 2021

There was even love out there for Efron’s role in the romantic drama “Charlie St. Cloud”.

Are we forgetting about Charlie St. Cloud Zac Efron? https://t.co/6vveQMT5bA pic.twitter.com/0qHhqkMo4l — Han (@Hanthespan_) January 3, 2021

Then there were the people who preferred to put all squabbling aside and acknowledge Efron’s hotness across all his roles.

Stop arguing over the hottest Zac Efron!! They’re all the hottest Zac Efron!!!!! — Real Housewives of Flavortown (@amandabrittney) January 3, 2021

so the people are saying 17 again Zac Efron is the “hottest” but can we note how he has been it in all stages thx. pic.twitter.com/m0TFZPQBEc — 9 (@niyling) January 3, 2021