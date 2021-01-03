Greta Thunberg Says She’s Attacked By Trump & Putin Because They’re ‘Desperate’ Not To Address Climate Crisis

While Greta Thunberg has been hailed as a hero by many, the Swedish climate change activist been demonized by right-wing climate change deniers — including such world leaders as President Donald Trump, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Thunberg — who turned 18 on Jan. 3 — said that she sees those personal attacks for what they are.

“If you actually start thinking about where you are and what is being said about you and how much focus you are getting, you would develop a self-image that wouldn’t be very sane,” she explained.

“Since people are so desperate not to talk at any cost about the climate crisis, they are going to try to do everything to distract,” she continued.

“Instead of speaking about the climate crisis they are going to try to make this a debate about me or my personality or my appearance or my parents or my sister or whatever, so you just have to come to terms with that very early on,” Thunberg added.

During the interview, she addressed the results of November’s presidential election and President-elect Joe Biden’s pledge to take action to battle climate change.

“Of course it will mean a change, mainly because it is one and not the other in charge,” she said, but warned against complacency.

“But just because of that shift we shouldn’t be relaxing and thinking everything is all right now,” she cautioned.