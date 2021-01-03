Zach Braff Celebrates Girlfriend Florence Pugh’s Birthday: ‘What A Gift To The World’

Florence Pugh is 25!

On Sunday, the “Little Women” star celebrated her birthday, and to mark the occasion, her boyfriend Zach Braff shared a tribute on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to the most fun person I’ve ever met. I would have felt blessed to have smiled with your for one night,” he wrote. “I can’t believe I get to giggle with you everyday. What a pleasure it is to know you. What a gift to the world it was that you were born.”

On her Instagram Story, Pugh reshaped Braff’s post, along with a heart emoji. She also posted a videos of herself celebrating with giant golden balloons.

Pugh and Braff first met in 2018 when she was cast in his short film In the Time It Takes to Get There, and began dating in 2019.

In a recent interview with Mr. Porter magazine, Braff, who is 45, responded to critics of the the 20-year age gap between the two of them as well as Pugh’s lengthy response on Instagram earlier this year.

“She literally sat down, hit record on her phone and said that,” Braff said. “I thought, ‘How could I possibly follow anything as intelligent and articulate as that?’ So, I chose not to.”