Logan Paul Challenges Chris Hemsworth To Step Into The Boxing Ring: ‘I’ll Fight Him After Mayweather’

YouTuber and aspiring boxer Logan Paul has a big fight coming up, and he’s got his sights set on next challenging a hero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Next month, Paul will be stepping into the ring on former heavyweight champ Floyd Mayweather Jr., and he just issued a challenge to Chris Hemsworth.
Paul commented on a clip of Hemsworth doing some sparring as part of his training for the upcoming fourth “Thor” movie, “Thor: Love and Thunder”.
“I’ll fight him after mayweather,” Paul wrote.
Meanwhile, Paul’s brother Jake Paul — who’s also gotten into boxing, recently knocking out former New York Knicks star Nate Robinson during an exhibition match — shared his thoughts about his brother’s upcoming fight with Holyfield.
“My brother’s f**ked,” Jake told TMZ Sports.
“It’s bad for the sport, I think it’s just for clout,” he added. “My brother’s a fake fighter, I’m the real fighter.”