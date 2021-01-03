Logan Paul Challenges Chris Hemsworth To Step Into The Boxing Ring: ‘I’ll Fight Him After Mayweather’

YouTuber and aspiring boxer Logan Paul has a big fight coming up, and he’s got his sights set on next challenging a hero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Next month, Paul will be stepping into the ring on former heavyweight champ Floyd Mayweather Jr., and he just issued a challenge to Chris Hemsworth.

Paul commented on a clip of Hemsworth doing some sparring as part of his training for the upcoming fourth “Thor” movie, “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

“I’ll fight him after mayweather,” Paul wrote.

I’ll fight him after mayweather https://t.co/kIqkYlb9fz — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Paul’s brother Jake Paul — who’s also gotten into boxing, recently knocking out former New York Knicks star Nate Robinson during an exhibition match — shared his thoughts about his brother’s upcoming fight with Holyfield.

“My brother’s f**ked,” Jake told TMZ Sports.

“It’s bad for the sport, I think it’s just for clout,” he added. “My brother’s a fake fighter, I’m the real fighter.”