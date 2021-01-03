‘The Mandalorian’ Was 2020’s Most Pirated TV Show

With “Game of Thrones” out of the picture, TV has a new most pirated show.

In a new report, TorrentFreak revealed that the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” was the most pirated show of 2020 using BitTorrent, taking the crown from the departed HBO fantasy drama.

The first place finish for the “Star Wars” spin-off series was a step up from 2019, when the show’s first season came in third place.

Coming in behind “The Mandalorian” in 2020 were Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys” in second place, and “Westworld” in third.

“The top three nicely shows how fragmented the online entertainment industry has become. In order to watch all three series, one needs three separate subscriptions,” TorrentFreak explained. “That’s a cost not everyone may be able to afford, which can explain part of the piracy problem.”

The website added, “That said, the three TV-shows are first and foremost in this list because they are popular in general and especially with the online audience. That is true both on legal and illegal platforms.”

Other shows that made top 10 include “Vikings”, “Star Trek: Picard”, “The Walking Dead” and “The Flash”.

Meanwhile, the piracy facing “The Mandalorian” has not slowed its success for Disney+, which ended the season 2 finale with a tease for a forthcoming spin-off series “The Book of Boba Fett”.