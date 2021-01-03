Justin Bieber Is Once Again Challenging Tom Cruise To A Fight

By Corey Atad.

Justin Bieber, Tom Cruise. Photo: Getty Images
Justin Bieber, Tom Cruise. Photo: Getty Images

Justin Bieber thinks he has what it takes to get into the boxing ring with Tom Cruise.

On Saturday, the singer shared a black-and-white photo of himself on Instagram, showing him in full boxing gear from his recently release “Anyone” music video.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Was ‘Joking’ About Tom Cruise Fight: ‘He’d Probably Whoop My A**’

In the caption, Bieber wrote, “Tom Cruise is toast.”

The caption is a reference to his joking tweet from 2019 in which he challenged Cruise to a fight in an MMA octagon.

He later told TMZ, “I was just playin’. I’m pretty sure Tom would … probably whup my a** in a fight.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Explains Why He Challenged Tom Cruise To A Fight In Hilarious New ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Meanwhile, Bieber’s latest challenge to the “Mission: Impossible” star had some famous friends chiming in.

“‘You’re gonna eat lightning and crap thunder,'” Dwayne Johnson commented, referencing a line from “Rocky”. “Go get em bro.”

Benny Blanco added, “def knocking me out in the first round.”

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP