Justin Bieber Is Once Again Challenging Tom Cruise To A Fight

Justin Bieber thinks he has what it takes to get into the boxing ring with Tom Cruise.

On Saturday, the singer shared a black-and-white photo of himself on Instagram, showing him in full boxing gear from his recently release “Anyone” music video.

In the caption, Bieber wrote, “Tom Cruise is toast.”

The caption is a reference to his joking tweet from 2019 in which he challenged Cruise to a fight in an MMA octagon.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

He later told TMZ, “I was just playin’. I’m pretty sure Tom would … probably whup my a** in a fight.”

Meanwhile, Bieber’s latest challenge to the “Mission: Impossible” star had some famous friends chiming in.

“‘You’re gonna eat lightning and crap thunder,'” Dwayne Johnson commented, referencing a line from “Rocky”. “Go get em bro.”

Benny Blanco added, “def knocking me out in the first round.”