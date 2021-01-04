Blake Shelton Faces Backlash Over ‘Tone Deaf’ New Song ‘Minimum Wage’

Blake Shelton’s latest song is being criticized for insensitivity.

On New Year’s Eve, the country singer and “The Voice” coach debuted his new song “Minimum Wage”, inspired by his love for fiancée Gwen Stefani, during NBC’s year-end special.

The song, which features the lyric, “Girl, your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage,” was met with a wave of backlash on social media, with many calling out the multi-millionaire singer for referencing working at minimum wage.

Some called the song “tone deaf,” while others noted the financial difficulties facing many Americans during the pandemic.

Does anyone else find Blake Shelton’s “Minimum Wage” song to be incredibly tone deaf to our country’s current state? — Kyle Kramer (@KYLE0REN) January 1, 2021

Is Blake Shelton singing about being on minimum wage? What is happening #NewYearsEve @nbc — chandler smith (@cyranodebuffalo) January 1, 2021

I’m sure his intentions were good with that song ‘minimum wage’, but comparing love to monday and minimum wage is a bit tone def considering the state our country is in. Lost job and wages. Some people are living off of minimum wage. @blakeshelton #BlakeShelton #tonedef — Angela Gordon Holtz (@Angieholtz1972) January 2, 2021

The irony of listening to a millionaire Blake Shelton singing about “love on minimum wage” at the end of 2020 might be lost on its target audience #NewYearsRockinEve — Dr. Jolene Masone (@jkmbassoon) January 1, 2021

What!? @blakeshelton is #MinimumWage even for real? Yes of course @gwenstefani can make a dude on minimum wage feel rich cuz she’s a millionaire. Are you working at the Home Depot now or something? Wanna pay my rent? — Kristin Ei (@ei_kristin) January 3, 2021

ET Canada has reached out to Shelton’s rep for comment.