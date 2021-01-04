Blake Shelton Faces Backlash Over ‘Tone Deaf’ New Song ‘Minimum Wage’

Blake Shelton’s latest song is being criticized for insensitivity.

On New Year’s Eve, the country singer and “The Voice” coach debuted his new song “Minimum Wage”, inspired by his love for fiancée Gwen Stefani, during NBC’s year-end special.

The song, which features the lyric, “Girl, your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage,” was met with a wave of backlash on social media, with many calling out the multi-millionaire singer for referencing working at minimum wage.

Some called the song “tone deaf,” while others noted the financial difficulties facing many Americans during the pandemic.

ET Canada has reached out to Shelton’s rep for comment.

