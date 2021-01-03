Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Spills Pasta And Blames It On The ‘Paghetti Fairy’ In Adorable Video

Dwayne Johnson might need to check his house for mischievous fairies.

On Sunday, the “Moana” star shared an adorable video of his 2-year-old daughter Tiana after she spilled dried spaghetti noodles all over the floor.

In the clip, Johnson asks, “Tia, what just happened?” to which she replies, “I don’t know. I don’t know, Daddy.”

He then asks her, “Who made that mess back there? Was it the Spaghetti Fairy that came and just dropped it all on the floor?m Did you get a look at the Spaghetti Fairy? What did they look like?”

“A fairy,” she tells him.

Tiana then drops the rest of the spaghetti noodles in her hands onto the floor and once again blames it on the mysterious fairy.

“She did it again!” Tiana says, which makes her dad laugh.

In the caption on the video, Johnson wrote, “If I ever find this “Paghetti fairy” 🍝🧚🏽‍♀️ who made all this mess I’m slappin’ it’s wings off 👋🏾”

He continued, “Baby Tia putting the heat on the “Paghetti fairy” as she slowly lets all the spaghetti fall on the floor saying “she did it again?” is some of the funniest shit I’ve experienced in a long time 😂😂👏🏾👏🏾 That’s my kid — 💯 unflappable in the moment of crisis ☠️🤣🤣👍🏾🤜🏾🤛🏾”