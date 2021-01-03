Playboi Carti Scores His First Billboard 200 Album Chart Topper

Playboi Carti is top of the pops for the new year.

The rapper’s album Whole Lotta Red, which was released on Christmas Day, came in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart for the week ending Dec. 31, 2020.

Carti’s second studio album racked up 100,000 equivalent album units, from sales and streams, in the U.S.

First announced back in 2018, the 24-track Whole Lotta Red features guest appearances from Future, Kid Cudi and Kanye West, and is Carti’s follow-up to 2018’s Die Lit.

The album pushed Taylor Swift’s Evermore down to No. 2 after spending two weeks in a row at the top of the chart.

Meanwhile, Lil Durk’s album The Voice, which was released on Dec. 24, the last day of that week’s tracking, shot up from No. 46 to 3 this week.