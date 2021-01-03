Ken Jennings Defends Podcast Co-Host ‘Bean Dad’ As ‘Loving And Attentive’ Father Amid Twitter Controversy

By Corey Atad.

Ken Jennings, John Roderick. Photo: Getty Images
Ken Jennings, John Roderick. Photo: Getty Images

“Bean Dad”, the viral controversy of the day, has ensnared “Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings.

On Sunday, musician John Roderick became the subject of ridicule and controversy after posting a lengthy thread describing his attempt to have his 9-year-old daughter learn how to work a can opener on her own in order to cook up some beans.

RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Names Ken Jennings As First Interim Host

According to his account, Roderick’s daughter spent six hours trying to figure out how to use the can opener before finally getting it to work.

Jennings, who co-hosts on the podcast “Omnibus” with Roderick, took to Twitter on Sunday to defend him, explaining that the story was “heightened-for-effect” and adding that Roderick is “a loving and attentive dad.”

Since going viral, Roderick has deactivated his account. In the midst of the attention, users dug up a number of old tweets featuring anti-semtic and homophobic remarks.

Asked about the tweets in question, Jennings continued to defend his co-host.

RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ken Jennings Apologizes For ‘Insensitive’ Tweets: ‘I Screwed Up’

Last month, Jennings issued an apology for old tweets of his own that some had found offensive, acknowledging that he had written “unartful and insensitive things.”

The podcast “My Brother, My Brother & Me”, which features a theme song written by Roderick, announced in the wake of the controversy that they will be searching for new theme music going forward.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP