Kylie Jenner Shares Video Of ‘Little Pro’ Stormi Snowboarding

Kylie Jenner is proud of her daughter’s skills on the slopes.

On Sunday, the reality star shared a video of 2-year-old Stormi snowboarding in Aspen on vacation.

“My little pro!!!” Jenner captioned the video, in which she can also be heard encouraging her daughter, saying, “That was amazing!”

“She is such a rock star!!!!!” Khloe Kardashian commented on the video. “Go Stormi go!!!!!”

On her Instagram Stories, Jenner also gave her followers a guided tour of 20,000 square foot mansion she’s staying at in Aspen with mom Kris and sister Kendall.