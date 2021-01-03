Jared Leto Says It Would Be ‘Hard To Say No’ To Reprising Role As The Joker

We may not have seen the last of Jared Leto’s Joker.

Appearing on Variety‘s “Awards Circuit” podcast, the actor was asked about his take on the iconic villain in “Suicide Squad”.

Though the character didn’t appear in “Birds of Prey”, and will be absent from the upcoming sequel to “Suicide Squad”, Leto was asked if he would be interested in reprising his role in “Wonder Woman 3″.

“It’s hard to say no to that character,” Leto said. “There are a very few characters that you play that have absolutely no rules, you know, that you could just go to town with and it’s so much fun. I had a lot of fun with that character.”

Though there is no news about Leto playing the Joker again in one of the upcoming DC Films movies, he will be making an appearance in Zack Snyder’s new cut of “Justice League”, which is set to premiere this year.

According to reports, Leto participated in reshoots for the so-called Snyder Cut, newly adding the character to the film.