‘Vikings’ Star Alexander Ludwig And Fiancée Lauren Dear Elope In Utah

Alexander Ludwig and Lauren Dear have tied the knot!

On Sunday, the “Vikings” star shared the news on Instagram that he and his fiancée had decided to eloped, sharing a photo from a lodge resort in Utah.

“My wife, my best friend, the future mother of my children, my everything,” Ludwig wrote, adding, “We decided to elope. It has been such a crazy year but it certainly put things into perspective. Life is too short And i didnt want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife.”

Ludwig continued, “Of course when things settle down we will have a proper celebration with our friends and family but for now- the love of my life, our dog yam, a yurt on a mountain top in the middle of nowhere sounded like the perfect beginning.”

Late last year, the Canadian actor spoke to ET about his wedding plans, indicating that his co-star Travis Fimmel might be one of his groomsmen.

“Will there be ‘Vikings’ co-stars at the wedding? Yeah, they’re all invited, of course. It’s just going to be, depending if we’re going to have a big one or a small one,” Ludwig explained. “But to put it into perspective, Travis was over at my family’s house for dinner in Vancouver the other night when I wasn’t even there. I mean, he’s family already. So, he’ll definitely be there.”

He added, “He’ll probably be one of the groomsmen, for sure. You’ll watch him slowly destroy the wedding.”

Ludwig announced his engagement to Dear on Nov. 22.