Carly Waddell Says She And Evan Bass ‘Tried For A Really Long Time To Make It Work’ Before Split

Carly Waddell is opening up about her divorce.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” alum announced her separation from former co-star and husband of three years Evan Bass in December, and in a new video on her YouTube channel, she got candid about the split.

RELATED: Carly Waddell Reveals Husband Evan Bass Is Getting A Vasectomy Months After Birth Of Their Son

“I call this the divorce room because this is where Evan told me he wanted a divorce. He was sitting right where I’m sitting,” Waddell said right at the start of the video.

“There’s been weird stuff going on about people asking me when we separated,” she continued. “We separated a day after Thanksgiving.”

Revealing that they had gone to therapy, Waddell said, “We tried for a really long time to make it work. We focused a lot more on the kids than we focused on ourselves and ultimately I think that was probably our biggest downfall. The kids came at the top of the pyramid and we never put ourselves at the top.”

She went on, “The last two years have just been really hard. I always told him that if he wanted out then it was his call because I’m just a person that would never be out. So, what are you gonna do? If somebody doesn’t want to be with you, they don’t want to be with you.”

RELATED: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Carly Waddell Admits Split From Evan Bass After 3 Years Of Marriage Has Left Her ‘Very Sad’

Concluding on a more positive note, Waddell said, “I think that 2021 is gonna be just great. I’m focusing on the future and this is the last time I really want to talk about any of this because I don’t want to be sad anymore. I want to be happy because I deserve it.”

The couple, who met in 2016 on “Bachelor in Paradise” and share two children, announced their separation on Dec. 23.