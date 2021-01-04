BBC Responds To Report Suggesting Jodie Whittaker Is Leaving ‘Doctor Who’

The BBC has responded to claims suggesting Jodie Whittaker is quitting “Doctor Who”.

It was reported over the weekend that the upcoming season 13 would be Whittaker’s last.

The BBC has since said, according to Digital Spy: “We won’t be commenting on any speculation around Jodie’s future on the show.”

Whittaker, the 13th Doctor, made history as she became the first ever female Time Lord, taking on the role in 2017 for season 11.

If the reports are true, Whittaker will be one of many Doctors, including Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi, to depart after filming three seasons of the much-loved sci-fi drama.

A source told the Mirror regarding her departure: “It’s all very hush-hush but it is known on set that Jodie is leaving and they are gearing up for a regeneration.

“Her departure is top secret but at some point over the coming months the arrival of the 14th Doctor will need to be filmed.”

Whittaker’s co-stars Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole, who played Graham O’Brien and step-grandson Ryan Sinclair, also said their farewells to The Doctor in the New Year’s Day 2021 episode.

Mandip Gill and showrunner Chris Chibnall will reportedly remain, while British comedian John Bishop is set to join the cast.

Season 13 of “Doctor Who” is set to premiere in the fall in the U.K. after it was revealed it’d be cut short with just eight episodes airing due to the coronavirus pandemic affecting production.

After hearing news of Whittaker’s alleged exit, fans took to Twitter to show their love for the actress.

