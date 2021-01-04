Judi Dench Reveals A Famous 1930s Medium Chose Her Name

Judi Dench’s name has an interesting background story.

Dench, who plays the eccentric Madame Arcati in the new “Blithe Spirit” movie, said her moniker was revealed to her parents by a 1930s medium.

Dench shared, according to the Guardian: “A very strange thing happened at the time that I was born. My father was a doctor, my mother was from Dublin, and they lived in York.

“There was a famous medium. My father met her a day after I was born. She said to him, ‘I’m very pleased to hear about Judith.’ My parents had no idea what I would be called and so I was called Judith which – fortunately – now I’m never called.”

The actress, who was born in December 1934, added: “There was great belief in the 1930s in mediums. They toured and people went to the shows. I think it’s difficult for us to say that there is nothing. There is a huge world that we don’t know about. I implicitly believe that because all sorts of things have happened to me.”

A synopsis for “Blithe Spirit” reads, “A spiritualist medium holds a séance for a writer suffering from writer’s block but accidentally summons the spirit of his deceased first wife, which leads to an increasingly complex love triangle with his current wife of five years.”

Dench joked of her own afterlife: “I don’t know who I’d haunt. I might haunt places. I might drift a lot around in Scotland because I love it so much.”

The iconic star said of the part in an interview recorded by the filmmakers: “Being asked to play Madame Arcati is kind of a dream come true. In our adaptation, she doesn’t just come in for a couple of scenes –- she goes on a bit and causes even more chaos but subsequently has a really wonderful part to play.”