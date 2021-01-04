Vanessa Kirby Says She Would Have Felt ‘Daunted’ Playing Princess Margaret On Later Seasons Of ‘The Crown’

Vanessa Kirby is looking back on her royal role.

In a new interview with the Sunday Times, the “Pieces of a Woman” star talked about playing Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of “The Crown”.

“I didn’t know anything about Princess Margaret. And from the 1950s all you could find were little clips of her opening things, like boats,” she said. “I had to find moments where her mic was left on and she said a withering remark.”

The role, which served as Kirby’s breakout, had her portraying the princess from 1947 to 1964. Helena Bonham Carter took over the part for seasons 3 and 4, with Lesley Manville set to play Margaret in the show’s final two seasons.

“I’d have felt daunted if it was closer to today,” Kirby said of what it would be like playing Margaret in later seasons. “It’s more current. More controversial.”

Talking to Esquire last year, Kirby reflected on the role of Princess Margaret in “The Crown”, saying, “It was just a gift of a part. I’ll never forget it.”