Rebel Wilson Gambles $93,000 Of Her Own Money To Answer Tough ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ Question

On Sunday’s episode of “Who Wants to Be A Millionaire” on ABC, Rebel Wilson attempted to win money for her chosen charity by answering some very tough questions.

The Australian actress showcased her general knowledge skills, managing to get all the way to $250,000 with a little help from her “smartest friend,” Jacob Andreou, VP and head of product at Snapchat.

Wilson almost didn’t make it to a quarter of a million dollars though, as she risked $93,000 of her own money to answer the big-money question.

ABC/John Fleenor

The star, who was raising funds for the School of St Jude in Arusha, Tanzania, for which she has served as an ambassador, sponsored a student and once gave $50K to buy a school bus, told host Jimmy Kimmel that if she got the question wrong she’d make up the funds herself.

The difficult question asked her, “When the U.S. mint was established in 1792, legend has it that the first coins it produced were made from what?”

The options: A) Alexander Hamilton’s gold inkwell, B) Ben Franklin’s pewter beer steins, C) Martha Washington’s silverware, or D) Thomas Jefferson’s copper sink.

Wilson would have only taken home $32,000 if she were to get the answer wrong, Kimmel reminded her.

ABC/John Fleenor

“This is a heavy U.S. question,” Wilson said. “Unfortunately, because I didn’t go to school in America, I’m pretty sure I know who all the presidents were, but I don’t know the timeline.

“For some reason, I’m thinking Martha Washington’s silverware, but it’s a complete guess. But maybe I’m gonna take the gamble, knowing that I could personally donate to the charity if I’m wrong.”

“I’m that type of girl,” Wilson said as Kimmel asked if she was going to donate the money herself.

“Which is very nice,” Kimmel replied. “Also, a little bit crazy.”

Wilson admitted, “It’s a little bit crazy. But I’d hate to lose it for my own. I’m just gonna go with answer C. And final answer. Knowing my charity can’t lose either way.”

Wilson ended up nabbing $250K, quitting there so as not to risk any more money for the school.

See more in the clip above.