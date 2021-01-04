‘The Bachelor’ Matt James Isn’t Spilling On Whether He’s Found Love

The new star of “The Bachelor” is keeping his love life a secret.

On Monday, Matt James appeared via video chat on “Good Morning America” and was immediately asked by anchor T.J. Holmes the all-important question.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelor’: Matt James Gets Serious With A Woman In Spicy, Suspenseful Sneak Peek

“Hey, you in love, man?” Holmes asked.

“Y’all are putting me on blast already,” James laughed, but said no more.

James also showed off a wound on his thumb, which he suffered while trying to clean a blender.

“It might’ve been samurai swords that were the blends, because I didn’t feel I touched the blade and I’m dripping blood everywhere,” he said.

Matt James. Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Talking about being tapped as the first-ever Black lead on “The Bachelor”, James said. “I’m just going to lean into myself and how my mom raised me. Hopefully when people invite me into their homes on Monday night they’re going to see that I’m not much different from them and they see that diverse love stories are beautiful.”

RELATED: Matt James Didn’t Know What A Rose Ceremony Was Before Starring On ‘The Bachelor’

He also shared his hopes for actually finding love on the show.

“I’ve seen it work out for people in the past. I reached out to those people because, as someone who has never been a part of something like that, there’s going to be skepticism,” James said. “They reassured me to just be myself and trust the process and to be open and vulnerable. That’s what I did.”