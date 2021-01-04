Beyoncé Shares Adorable Never-Before-Seen Photos Of Her Kids Blue Ivy, Rumi & Sir Carter

Beyoncé gave fans a look inside her family life with a series of new photos shared on her website.

The singer posted numerous adorable snaps under “B At 38,” a look back at her 38th birthday festivities in 2019.

The photos included some of herself with her children Blue Ivy, 8, and three-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. Queen Bey shares her three kids with her husband Jay Z.

The family play at the beach, enjoy gorgeous views, blow out candles on a “Happy Birthday Bee” cake, and more in the pics.

Bey’s latest posts come after she wished her fans a Happy New Year on her website.

She wrote, “Cheers to a New Year BeyHive! 2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity. This year for me has been about celebrating joy, chasing happiness, and living in love.

“As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is to that you honour yourself and those you love. Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributed to our beautiful collection. Here’s to a better and brighter 2021! Love, B.”

The star also shared a rare look at her family life with a farewell to 2020 post on Instagram for New Year’s.