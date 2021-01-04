Luke Combs And His Team Thank Fans For Helping Them Survive The Pandemic

There’s no better way to start the new year than expressing a bit of gratitude.

On New Year’s Day country star Luke Combs ushered in 2021 by thanking his fans for their support during the coronavirus pandemic.

But the message wasn’t just from Combs. In a six-minute-long video posted to Twitter, 21 of Combs’ staff spoke directly to fans, sharing personal stories of appreciation.

Combs kicked off the video, saying, “I just want to reiterate the things I used to say on stage — back when that was a thing […] I always say on stage that I’m just the guy that gets to be the front of this whole operation. And there’s so many guys behind the scenes that make so many different things possible.” He added, “The No. 1 thing that makes all of this go ’round is you guys: the fans.

“And so my guys you usually don’t hear from — not just the band but the crew, essentially everybody that I’ve had on payroll for the last year — just wanted to tell you guys a little something. I wanted to give those guys a chance to introduce themselves to the fans and say thank you for giving them the opportunity to survive and provide for their families this year.”

Band leader Delaney Baker spoke for many when he said, “I wanna say I’m grateful for every time you turned on the radio, for every time you streamed the album, for every music purchase or merch purchase you made, for every time you tuned in to watch us on TV, you have helped make it possible — I got a wife and a daughter — and you have helped make it possible to keep gas in my truck, a roof over our heads, food on our plates, so thank you.”

Here’s hoping music tours will return at some point in 2021.