Dwayne Johnson’s Friend Who Took Him In When He Was Homeless Is In Tears As Actor Surprises Him With A New Car

Dwayne Johnson is giving back to those who helped him get to where he is today.

The actor gave a shout-out to his buddy “Downtown Bruno”, who took him in when he was homeless sharing a touching video of himself handing his friend a new car.

Johnson wrote in the caption, “My mom and I were evicted off the island of Hawaii and I was sent to Nashville, Tennessee to live with my dad.

“When I landed in Nashville, I quickly found out I wasn’t gonna live with my dad.

“S**t happens, plans change and that’s the way it goes,” he added, revealing how he and Bruno “became lifelong friends.”

Johnson also said how, when he had $7 in his pocket and no place to live when he was starting his wrestling career in Memphis, Tennessee, Bruno took him in again.

Bruno even bought the star his very first car from “a crackhead” when he was 15 years old.

Johnson added of the $40 buy, “The hustle was on me, because when I took off down the road there was a SECOND CRACKHEAD passed out on the floor in the back!”

Bruno got emotional in the video after Johnnson showed him his new car, telling him: “Nobody’s ever done anything like this for me before.

“I can’t believe it, I love you so much.”