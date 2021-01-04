Eminem Didn’t Remember Rapping About Rihanna’s Assault In Leaked Track

Eminem is explaining more about why he apologized to Rihanna in his new track, “Zeus”.

The Real Slim Shady was caught flat-footed last year when a scrapped track from 2009, in which he dissed Rihanna and sided with Chris Brown, was leaked — so much so that he didn’t even remember recording the song.

Eminem recently called in to his SiriusXM channel Shade 45 and spoke with SiriusXM’s Gray Rizzy about his new album Music To Be Murdered By – Side B and talked about his lyrical references to Rihanna.

Of the leaked 2009 track, Eminem said, “When it first happened, I was like, first, I didn’t know how, how somebody got it. Second of all, I have no, zero recollection of even remembering doing that, that verse, like the rhyme schemes didn’t even sound familiar to me. So I was caught off guard, too.

“[That] was, you know, that was during early stages of the Relapse record that I was working on. So it’s 10-plus years old, but not making excuses for it. I said it and I was wrong for saying that. It was f**king stupid.”

Eminem attributes the offensive verse to his rediscovery of how to rap as he got sober. “When I first started learning how to rap again, because of the drug situation that I went through and having to relearn a lot of things, that was one of those things that it was like, Well, if it rhymes say it.”

“I think that being able to look back, I mean, that’s not even an excuse, but I’m just saying like that there was a phase I was going through with that Relapse record. I don’t know. It was one of those things. I think I just said it cause it rhymed. And I think I’m sure looking back now, I should have thought better of it.”

The 2009 leaked lyric in question caught many off guard, given how close Eminem and Rihanna have appeared to be over the years. “I’m not playing, Rihanna, where’d you get the V.D. at?” Eminem rapped. “Let me add my two cents / Of course I side with Chris Brown / I’d beat a b***h down, too if she gave my d**k an itch now.”

“Zeus”, on the other hand, strikes a conciliatory tone, with Em rapping, “But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna / For that song that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri / It wasn’t meant to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me.”

What remains unclear is how Rihanna felt about the leak and whether the two have ever discussed the verse.