Carly Pearce Explains What He ‘Didn’t Do’ In Vulnerable Unreleased Track

Carly Pearce singing about heartbreak in a new, unreleased track titled “Didn’t Do”.

In a fan-captured video from a recent performance at Nashville’s Listening Room Cafe, the “Next Girl” hitmaker is once again singing candidly about her divorce from fellow country singer Michael Ray.

While the singer has promised to keep their personal details private, she sings in the ballad: “I’ve got my side of the story, and he’s got his side, too…I ain’t gonna go and tell you what he did, but I’ll tell you what he didn’t do.”

“Treat me right, put me first / Be a man of his words, stay home because he wanted to / Always fight for me love, hold on tight like it’s something that he couldn’t stand to lose / The devil’s in the details, I won’t tell the hell that he put me through / All I know is in the end it wasn’t what he did / No, it was what he didn’t do,” she continues.

In June the country star filed for divorce from her husband after only eight months of marriage. While this news came as a complete shock to fans, Pearce admitted to ET Canada that life doesn’t always go as planned.

“Hopefully people respect us to understand that we are humans and I certainly didn’t get married to get divorced,” said the singer. “But things happen. I think it’s just something that has to stay between the two of us and I’ve felt the love of fans and appreciate that.”

After taking home her first-ever CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year in November, the 30-year-old singer revealed that 2020 was “the hardest year of my life and to see the way that country music has had my back the whole time is something that has saved me in a lot of ways.”

Pearce also sings about heartbreak in her latest single “Next Girl”, in which she gives a warning to her ex’s new girlfriend.

“If you listen to any of my music and you listen to the stories and the way that I tell just my stories through songs, I think that’s always been a huge part of it, is being honest and being authentic,” she told ET Canada of the song. “This new music and ‘Next Girl’ is no different than that.”