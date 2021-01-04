Chris Rock Shares Trailer, Reveals Premiere Date For Extended Version Of His Netflix ‘Tamborine’ Standup Special

Chris Rock is back with a somewhat new Netflix special.

The comedian will release “Chris Rock: Total Blackout, The Tamborine Extended Cut” — a long version of his 2018 show — next week.

The special will see Rock “take the stage with searing observations on race, fatherhood, and politics. The extended cut includes never-before-seen jokes, interviews, and BTS footage.”

TOTAL BLACK OUT: The Tamborine Extended Cut is coming to Netflix on January 12th. @NetflixIsAJoke pic.twitter.com/QKsYtKCAZD — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) January 4, 2021

Rock says in the official trailer for the show, “For the first time in history, a remix version of a special.

“It’s a Netflix special, not a normal, not a routine. It’s a special.”

The star released “Tamborine” 10 years after his 2008 HBO special “Kill the Messenger”.

He was said to have nabbed a two-special deal with Netflix, reported on back in 2016, for a whopping $40 million.

“Chris Rock: Total Blackout, The Tamborine Extended Cut” premieres on Netflix on January 12, 2021.