Rainn Wilson Surprises His Son’s Former Nanny With Home Renovation In New Look At Season Two Of HGTV Canada’s ‘Celebrity IOU’

Rainn Wilson is set to kick off season two of HGTV Canada’s “Celebrity IOU” with a bang.

The actor, known for his beloved role as Dwight Schrute on “The Office”, joins HGTV superstars Drew and Jonathan Scott to completely renovate his son’s former nanny’s home as a thank you for all of her hard work and dedication.

According to Wilson, their nanny, Leslie, has stayed a part of their family even now that his son, Walter, now 17, is now a teenager. Wilson shares Walter with his wife Holiday Reinhorn.

“We are so grateful that Leslie has been in our lives and helped raise our son,” Wilson said in a new preview for season two of the hit series. “And we’re so happy to be able to offer her this home renovation, thanks to the Property Brothers. I hope her family loves it and enjoys it. She has made our lives so much richer.”

“Leslie gave so much love to our son, Walter,” he later added. “To watch him be nourished and flourish — there’s no more priceless gift than that.”

Zooey Deschanel, Allison Janney and Justin Hartley will also join the Scott brothers to surprise their loved ones for season two.

“Celebrity IOU” returns on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada.